This is a magical all-new experience of light and culture | Paid Content

Paid Content | Blank Park Zoo’s Wild Lights Festival presented by MidAmerican Energy Company will feature 50 handcrafted, larger-than-life, illuminated animal shaped Asian lanterns. This year’s festival features underwater themed animals, giant insects, Asian mythical creatures and endangered animals.
Blank Park Zoo will hold a one-day sale on March 8. Tickets will be discounted up to 40 percent at www.blankparkzoo.com. Blank Park Zoo is presenting this festival in partnership with Tianyu Arts & Culture. Over three million visitors have seen Tianyu Arts & Culture events across the United States.