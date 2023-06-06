This Week In Des Moines with Catch Des Moines

Learn about upcoming events in Central Iowa

Alex Wilson joins us to talk about what’s happening in Des Moines this week.

Catch a performance of the Tony-Award winning musical, Dear Evan Hansen, today through Saturday at the Des Moines Civic Center. After Evan Hansen sees a letter that was never meant to be seen and lie that was never meant to be told, he's about to get a life he always wanted. Tickets start at $40.

Zoo Brew returns for the season at Blank Park Zoo tomorrow. This 21 and older event lets you roam the zoo to see the animals and enjoy live music. Tickets are $18. Stop by from 5:30 – 9 p.m.

The world's largest pork industry-specific trade show – the World Pork Expo – returns to the Iowa State Fairgrounds, tomorrow through Friday. They have something for everyone – trade show, education seminars, industry updates, networking, and pork. Tickets are $10 for ages 12 and up and $1 for ages 6 – 11, when purchased online.

PrideFest is back in the Historic East Village this Friday through Sunday. There will be entertainment, a parade, 5K, and much more. Visit capitalcitypride.org for a full schedule of events.