This Week with Catch Des Moines

Catch the last Summer Zoo Brew tomorrow at Blank Park Zoo. The 21 and older event lets you roam the zoo after hours while enjoying live music and local brews. Tickets are $18 when you purchase them online.

Get the excitement for the Iowa State Fair started early with the Iowa State Fair Parade tomorrow in downtown Des Moines. You'll get to see marching bands, floats, cars, animals, and special causes. The parade gets started at 6:15 p.m.

It's the return of the Iowa State Fair, this Thursday through August 20. This year's theme – Best Days Ever.

Enjoy food, live music, drinks, entertainment, animals, and so much more. Tickets are $11 for ages 12 and older, and $7 for ages 6 – 11 if you purchase them in advance. Visit iowastatfair.org for the full schedule of events.