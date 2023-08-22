This Week with Catch Des Moines

Learn about the fun things to do in Des Moines

Alex Wilson joins us in the studio today to talk about the many fun things to do or attend this week.

The World Food and Music Festival returns to Western Gateway Park this Friday through Sunday. You can enjoy international cuisine, cooking demonstrations, live music, performing arts, interactive programs, wine and craft beer, and more. The festival is free to attend.

Head out to the Avenues of Ingersoll and Grand on Saturday for Ingersoll Live. The family-friendly block party will have live music, art, and food. Stop by the free event from 3 – 10 pm.

Grammy and Emmy-Award winning actor and comedian Craig Ferguson will be at Hoyt Sherman Place this Saturday. He will be in Des Moines on his The Fancy Rascal Tour. The show starts at 8 pm with tickets starting at $36.50.