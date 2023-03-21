This Week with Catch Des Moines

Catch all the fun things there are to do in Des Moines

Alex Wilson from Catch Des Moines joins us in studio to talk about the upcoming events happening in Des Moines this week.

Catch the Harlem Globetrotters at Wells Fargo Arena tonight. They'll be bringing their basketball skills, athleticism, and laugh out loud good time. They will hit the court at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $26 and can be purchased through the Iowa Events Center.

Make it a week of basketball when you catch an Iowa Wolves game on tomorrow and Saturday. Tomorrow's game is Hoops and Howls night where you can bring your dog to the game. Tickets are $15 with the game starting at 7 p.m. Saturday's game is the Wolves' fan appreciation game. Game time is 7 p.m. with tickets starting at $18.

Visit the Iowa Horse Fair at the Iowa State Fairgrounds this Friday through Sunday. Events and activities include a rodeo, kids area, drill team competitions, Parade of Breeds, Cowgirl queen contest, and more. There will also be a vendor display in the Varied Industries building. You can get a 3-day pass for $30.