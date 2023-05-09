This Week with Catch Des Moines

Catch Des Moines gives you a rundown of what to do in Des Moines

Alex Wilson is here to talk about all the things to do this week in Des Moines.

Catch an Iowa Cubs game at Principal Park today through Sunday. The ICubs will be taking on the Omaha Storm Chasers for the home game stretch. During the weekend games the ICubs will become the Demonios. Tickets start at $10.

Enjoy three days of anime, animation, cosplay, and more at Animate! Des Moines. The event will be at the Iowa Events Center this Friday through Sunday. It features entertainment, Q&As, video gaming, panels, costume contests, and more. Tickets start at $35 for a single day pass.

Watch the Iowa versus Iowa State football game at Cowles Commons on Saturday at Touchdown Tailgate. There will be two jumbo TVs set up, food trucks, and drinks from Ricochet. Music and entertainment will also be going on all day. Admission is free.