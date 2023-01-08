This Week with Catch Des Moines

Learn about the many activities to attend this week in Des Moines

Alex Wilson is here to talk about some of the great stuff that's going on in Des Moines this week. More than 12,000 youth athletes will be competing in Greater Des Moines beginning tomorrow for the AAU Junior Olympic Games. They will be competing in events like track and field, swimming, weightlifting, and more. Competitions will be happening until August 5 around Greater Des Moines. Spectators can purchase passes at the event. You can also get involved by volunteering.

The National Balloon Classic returns to Indianola, this Friday – August 5. This year's theme is Over the Top. Enjoy seeing more than 100 hot air balloons paint the sky each day. There will also be food and live music each night. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online.

Catch an Iowa Cubs game at home at Principal Park today through Sunday. The I-Cubs will take on the Toledo Mud Hens each day. Today is Dog Days of Summer, so bring your furry friend with you to the ballpark. Tickets start at $10.