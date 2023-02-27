This Week with Catch Des Moines

Brock is here to give us a rundown of what's happening in Des Moines

Example video title will go here for this video

Brock Konrad, VP of Marketing is here to talk about all the fun things to do this week in Des Moines. Its going to be busier in downtown than usual.

Cheer on your favorite player or team at the Girls State Basketball tournament. It's going on today through Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena. Semifinals start on Thursday with 5A and 3A championships on Friday and 4A, 2A, and 1A championships on Saturday. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased online through the Iowa Events Center.

Cheer on the Des Moines Buccaneers when they're at home at Buccaneer Arena on Friday. The Bucs face the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10.

The Iowa Deer Classic returns to the Iowa Events this Friday through Sunday. You can shop hunting gear, accessories, clothing, blinds, tree stands, and more. You also can try out the latest archery equipment, bring your antlers for measuring, and bring your bow for 3D shoots. Tickets are $12 for adults, and $5 for ages 10 – 15.

Enjoy a family outing at the Des Moines Civic Center on Saturday when you see 123 Andrés. This husband and wife team is a lively show that will have you singing and dancing along. Their performance includes songs in Spanish and English. They have performed across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Colombia, and more. The show starts at 11 a.m. with tickets starting at $12.