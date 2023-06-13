This Week with catch Des Moines

Find all the Things to do this week in Central Iowa

Catch an Iowa Cubs game today through Sunday at Principal Park. They will be taking on the Indianapolis Indians. Tonight's game is Dog Days of Summer – so bring your furry friend with you. First pitch is at 6:38 p.m.

Get up close and personal with Military vehicles from World War II, Korean, Vietnam, and Afghanistan Wars during the 48th annual Military Vehicle Preservation Association – Historical Archives Convention. It's happening this Friday and Saturday at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Tickets will be required inside the Varied Industries building to see the vendors and some of the vehicles. You can get a first a look at them, for free, on Wednesday on Locust Street near 13th Street. They will have the M3 Gun Motor Carriage and M151 on display.

Bacon? Bikes? And trails? Put it all together and you get the Bacoon Ride happening on Saturday. You'll bike the Raccoon River Valley Trail starting in Waukee with stops along the ride. Your registration includes bacon, drink specials including bacon themed drinks, custom t-shirt, and a koozie.

Enjoy a variety of authentic Cajun dishes at Cajun Fest Boil and Brew on Saturday at Cowles Commons. Food includes crawfish, traditional gumbo, jambalaya, fresh beignets, slushies, and more. Tickets are $50 and include your food and entertainment including spicy food contest, live music, and mask making.