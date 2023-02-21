Find the latest fun events for everyone to enjoy this week with Catch Des Moines

Alex Wilson from Catch Des Moines is here to talk about some of the fun events going on this week in Des Moines.

Check out the Des Moines Home and Garden Show going on FEBRUARY 23-26, 2023 in Hy-Vee Hall at the Iowa Events Center. Shop for home-related products, find inspiration for your next home project, talk with industry experts, and listen to informative presentations. Tickets are $10 for adults and $4 for children ages 7 – 12, when you buy online. Visit desmoineshomeandgardenshow.com for the event schedule.

Catch the Iowa Wild in action FRIDAY against the Rockford IceHogs at Wells Fargo Arena. the theme of the game is Pride Night with the first 15-hundred fans getting a Pride Scarf. It will also be AHeinz57 adopt-a-pet night. Tickets start at $22 with puck drop at 7 p.m.

It’s a story of bullying and making friends when you catch a performance of The Hundred Dresses at the Des Moines Community Playhouse. This Friday through Sunday. A new classmate, Wanda, wears the same blue dress to school, but says she has 100 dresses at home, and the kids tease her, leading her to moving away. Maddie Reeves feels guilty when realizing she allowed her friend to be a bully. See how Maddie overcomes that dilemma. Visit dmplayhouse.com for times and tickets.