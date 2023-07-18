This Week with Catch Des Moines

Find the latest events to attend in the Des Moines Area

Alex Wilson joins us to give us a rundown of what’s going down in Central Iowa. Catch the Iowa Cubs at home at Principal Park, today through Sunday. They will be taking on the Indianapolis Indians.

On Thursday, the Iowa Cubs will be taking the field as the Iowa Oaks. Tickets to each game start at $10.

Visit the zoo after hours on Wednesday for Zoo Brew. The 21 and older event lets you roam the zoo to see the animals while sipping on a beverage. There will also be live music by the Brian Herrin Band. Tickets are $18 with the event running from 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Make your way out to the Salisbury House and Gardens this Wednesday through Sunday for Shakespeare on the Lawn. You can enjoy a performance of William Shakespeare's comedy, Twelfth Night. Performances begin each night at 7:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend returns to the Iowa Speedway, this Friday through Sunday. Your ticket to the race includes pre-and post-race concerts. Concerts on Saturday include Carrie Underwood and Kenny Chesney. Sunday's concerts are Zach Brown Band and Ed Sheeran.