This Week with Catch Des Moines

Find all the things to do in Central Iowa

Example video title will go here for this video

Ales Wilson is here to talk about some of the fun stuff going on in Central Iowa. It’s a jam-packed week.

Catch a performance of the new Broadway Musical, Ain't Too Proud, today through Sunday at the Des Moines Civic Center. Nominated for 12 Tony Awards – this musical follows the Tempations' journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Tickets start at $40.

Get a look at more than 4,000 custom cars, muscle cars, and trucks during the GoodGuys Heating Up in the Heartland Car Show at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 7 – 12.

Get the 4th of July celebrations started early beginning Saturday with the Urbandale 4th of July Celebration. The festival starts off with the Urbandale Schools and Alumni Foundation's Fourth Annual U-Fest. Sunday through July 4, you can enjoy local vendors, a carnival, live music, kids activities, and food and drinks all happening at Lion's Park.