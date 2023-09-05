This Week with Catch Des Moines

Find all the fun things to do in Central Iowa

We are joined by Ben Handfelt, Director of Creative and Communications of Catch Des Moines. He’s here to give us insight on some of the events going on in Central Iowa.

Catch an Iowa Cubs game today through Sunday at Principal Park as they take on the Toledo Mud Hens. Today's game is Dog Days – so bring your furry friend along with you to the game. Tonight's game starts at 6:38 p.m. Visit the Iowa Cubs website to see game day promotions. Tickets start at $10.

A national, all-ages and skills skateboarding contest is coming to Lauridsen Skatepark on Saturday. The Grind for Life Series will have women's and men's competitions in Bowl, Street, Beginners, Intermediate, Masters, Open Advanced, and Adaptive.

Grind For Life provides financial assistance to cancer patients and their families when traveling long distances to doctors and hospitals. The event is free to attend with competition starting at 9:30 a.m.

The Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival returns this Friday and Saturday. This year's theme – Bacon and Beer. Tickets are $45 and include two days of bacon, live entertainment, and beer samples. It's all happening at JR's SouthPork Ranch and the Bill Riley stage at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Celebrate Mother's Day in Winterset with the Winterset Wine Walk on Saturday. Walk around the Winterset Town Square and sample different wines from Madison County wineries at the more than 20 storefronts on the square. This is a 21 and older event. Tickets are $20 and include a souvenir wine glass, samples, and a coupon towards a purchase of a bottle of wine. The wine walk is 2 – 7 p.m.