This Week with Catch Des Moines

Get your Saturday morning started at the Downtown Farmer's Market in the Historic Court District. Spend your morning shopping for fresh produce, meat, cheese, baked goods, flowers, art, prepared foods and more. Stroll through downtown and listen to live music as you shop as well. Stop by from 7 a.m. to Noon.

Grab your best Renaissance apparel and head out to Sleepy Hollow for the Renaissance Faire – Celtic Ceilidah this Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy seeing jugglers, jesters, comedic acts, and listen to live music. Tickets start at $14 if purchased in advance. Hours at 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. with renfair after dark starting at 6 p.m. for those 21 and older.

Head to the Historic Valley Junction on Saturday for Taste of the Junction Multicultural Festival. The outdoor festival includes live music, food trucks, art, culture, craft, and more.

The free event begins at 2 p.m. at Railroad Park Music Pavilion and ends at 10 p.m.