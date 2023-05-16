This Week with Catch Des Moines

Find what’s going on in Central Iowa

Example video title will go here for this video

Catch a performance of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical today through Sunday at the Des Moines Civic Center. It's an uplifting comeback story about Tina Turner's inspiring journey of breaking barriers and becoming the queen of rock n roll. There are a limited number of tickets available for each show. Visit dmpa.org for tickets and show times.

The Out to Lunch Series returns tomorrow in downtown Des Moines.

Every Wednesday there will be food trucks and live music set up at different locations around downtown. Tomorrow's event will be located outside the Principal building on High Street from seventh to ninth street. Stop by from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

A new music festival – Greenbelt Music Festival – is happening this Friday and Saturday at Horizon Events Center. The two-day festival focuses on bluegrass music, with support from country and alternative music. Tickets start at $35 for a one-day pass.

Grab your best renaissance attire and head to Sleepy Hollow this Saturday and Sunday for Renaissance Faire Spring Fling. Enjoy shopping vendors and watching performers and shows for all ages throughout the day. After the events during the day on Saturday, there's a 21 and older event – Renfair After Dark. Tickets start at $12.

Visit Historic Valley Junction on Sunday for the Valley Junction Arts Festival.

You can experience art activities and artist demonstrations, enjoy live entertainment, and see artwork from more than 50 artists. The event is free to attend. Stop by from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.