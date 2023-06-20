This Week with Catch Des Moines

Learn about what happening in Des Moines this week

We are joined by Ben Handfelt from Catch Des Moines. He’s here to talk about what’s going on in Central Iowa.

Catch the Iowa Cubs at home at Principal Park, today through Sunday. They will be facing the Memphis Redbirds for the home game stretch. Visit the Iowa Cubs website to see game day promotions. Tickets start at $10.

The Des Moines Arts Festival returns to Western Gateway Park this Friday through Sunday. The prestigious festival features more than 190 artists showcasing different mediums of art. There will also be live music on two stages and a variety of food. The Arts Festival is free to attend.

See some of the top women's rugby players during the USA Rugby Women's Under 23 years old All Star Championship this Friday through Sunday at the Des Moines Rugby fields. All Star teams from eight regions will be here for the tournament hosted by USA Rugby. The tournament is an opportunity for prospective players to compete at a high level – and in front of USA Rugby National Team Scouts who are looking for players to compete in future World Cups and Olympic Games. The event is free and open to the public.