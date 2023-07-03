This Week with Catch Des Moines

Learn all about the fun and exciting things Des Moines has to offer this week

Alex Wilson from Catch Des Moines joins us today to talk about some of the events going on this week in Des Moines.

State basketball is continuing this week – this time it's the boys state basketball tournament going on now through Friday at Wells Fargo Arena. You can catch all championship finals on Friday. Tickets to the tournament are $10 and can be purchased online through the Iowa Events Center.

Visit the Hawkeye Fly Fishing Show this Friday through Sunday at the FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny. The show will highlight all aspects of fly fishing, fly shops, equipment, and more. Tickets start at $10 for families and $20 for individuals.

The Iowa Spring Home Show Expo will be at the Iowa State Fair Grounds in the Jacobson Exhibition Center this Friday through Sunday. You can explore the latest in home improvement, remodeling, outdoor living, and more. You'll also be able to meet with local contractors and remodeling experts. Admission is free.