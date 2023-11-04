This Week with Catch Des Moines

Find out about all the fun and exciting things happening this week in Des Moines

Ben Handfelt, Director of Creative and Communication visits us in studio today to talk about what's happening in Des Moines.

Twelve men's volleyball teams will be battling it out for a championship win, today through Saturday during the NAIA Men's Volleyball National Championship at MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. The tournament includes three days of pool play moving into a day of semifinals, and then the championship. Tickets are $38 for all sessions or $10 for a single session. Kids 5 and under are free.

It is your last chance to see the Iowa Wild in regular season play. The Wild face the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena. There will be a free ice cream voucher giveaway. If the Wild win, fans will get a free ticket to a future game. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. with tickets starting at $18.

Eat, drink, and explore your way through downtown Des Moines on Eat. Drink. Architecture 2023 this Saturday. Starting at Ken's – a not so secret speakeasy, you will then go on an architecture tour through the Market District, then cross the River to Historic Court Avenue, head into the Civic Center district, and back to the East Village. You will stop at different restaurants along the way and sample food and drinks. Tickets are $40 and must be purchased in advance. Start times are at 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., Noon, and 12:30 p.m.