This Weekend with Catch Des Moines

Catch a boys and girls soccer game during the Co-ed State Soccer Tournament going on today through Saturday. Games will be played at the James W. Cownie Soccer Park. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased through the IHSAA or IGHSAU website.

You can also find schedules on those sites.

Chill on the Hill is back in Pleasant Hill this Friday. The 21 and older event features live music, food, and beer at Copper Creek Lake Park. Friday's music features Standing Hampton. Tickets are $12 and include a drink ticket. Stop by from 6 – 9 p.m.

Rendezvous on the Riverview is free to attend. It is opening night tonight. Bring the family, chairs or blankets, and enjoy live music from Stutterin’ Jimmy and the Goosebumps. There will be food trucks and more! 5:30 - 9:30 p.m.

The annual EMC DAM to DSM is back on Saturday. Runners will start at the Saylorville Dam and run to downtown Des Moines. Registration for the Half Marathon is $90.