"Thumbs Up" for great events to CATCH in DES MOINES this week!

Greg Edwards, CEO/President of Catch Des Moines has a look at some of the great shows and attractions in Central Iowa this week! Tuesday night the musical comedy "Tootsie" starts at the Des Moines Civic Center and The Des Moines Buccaneers take on Sioux Falls at Buccaneer Arena. The Winter Blues Fest is Friday and Saturday downtown at the Marriott. Saturday morning starts with the Red Flannel Run for the YMCA and finishes with Eric Church performing at Wells Fargo Arena! Get details on these events and more by visiting www.catchdesmoines.com