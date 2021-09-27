Time to start thinking about the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | AnnaMarie Morrow, Director of Medicare at Merkle Retirement Planning, says Fall means it's time to start thinking about the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period. This is the time of year when you should review what changes have been made in Medicare for the upcoming year to be certain that you have a plan in place that best suits your needs. You have an opportunity to attend a Complementary Understanding Medicare Workshop THIS THURSDAY in West Des Moines at Simpson College on 28th Street starting at 6:30pm. Things that will be discussed include: