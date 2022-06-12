x
Tips for buying a business | Paid Content

Attorney Kim Baer, Baer Law Office, discusses the things to be aware of when deciding to buy a business. | Paid Content

Paid Content | Attorney Kim Baer discusses the various things that someone needs to be aware of when they decide to buy a business.  Kim talks about the FIRST THING you should do and what you are really buying! We learn about non-compete contracts and why it is imperative that everything be "in writing" before you close the deal. Questions? Call 515-279-2000 or visit www.baerlawoffice.com 

