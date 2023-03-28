Tips for Buying a Business with Kim Baer | Paid Content

Here are some general tips to consider when buying a business | Paid Content

Paid Content | Kim Baer is here to share tips on buying a business. If you are thinking about buying a business there are some general tips to consider.

1. Inspect the books. This includes five Years of tax returns and the accounting records You want to confirm that the business is solid and has the income being advertised by seller.

2. Only buy the assets. What this means is that you do not want to buy the seller’s debts and liabilities unless you have to as part of the deal.

3. Get a non-compete from the seller. You don’t want the sellers to open the same business down the street a year after you buy it.

Make sure the non-compete is very broad and prevents the sellers from owning, investing and consulting and generally working for a competitor.

4. If it’s a franchise make sure you get the approvals from the franchise and you have reviewed all the franchise documents.

5. Warranties. Make sure you obtain written warranties from the seller that there are no undisclosed issues or material changes to the business.