Tortoise Visit with the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Learn everything there is about Barnaby | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are joined by Animal Keeper Amara Austin and the Mayor of the Zoo, Barnaby the tortoise. Barnaby is the won his election to become mayor recently and to represent the Zoo. He won the most votes and has the longest residency at the Zoo. He has been at the zoo since day one in 1966. Barnaby is around 80 years old, and he can live up to 150 years old.

The weather needs to be a little warm before he can travel outside. He is cold blooded, so the temperature variations are not good for him. Barnaby weighs around 500 pounds. He likes to eat grass and is on produce diet. There are 5 other turtles who live with him 3 males and 2 females. The tortoises love all things orange like carrots and sweet potatoes. They enjoy honey suckle which as well is an invasive plant species in Iowa.