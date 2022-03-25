TREATMENT FOR MEN IS ALL THEY DO at Valley View Medical Clinic! | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Valley View Medical Clinic in Pleasant Hill, Iowa specializes in treating men with ED. Leading edge technology uses acoustic wave therapy to actually opens up and regrow blood vessels which results in the restoration of function. No pills, no surgery, no injections...just results in as little a a few weeks with a few sessions a week. Some men say that they experience a difference after a single treatment! Right now get the Exam, Blood Flow Ultra Sound and Complete Evaluation FREE plus, receive a special gift...this is worth hundreds of dollars...that produces immediate results!

Call 515-300-5555 to make an appointment.