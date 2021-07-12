"Two Days of Compassion RadioThon" to benefit Variety The Children's Charity Compassion Fund

The Two Days of Compassion RadioThon is being held on 92.5FM KJJY from 6a-6p Tuesday December 7 & Wednesday December 8, 2021. The Compassion Fund allows social workers in our local Des Moines hospitals to identify needs and distribute funds immediately to families who are struggling – no questions asked. The Compassion Fund was designed to help alleviate the stress and financial burden a family faces while their child is hospitalized. Expenses may include gas cards, meals for a parent, phone/heat/water/electricity bills, care for siblings of a sick child, a birthday cake for a sick child in hospital and (coming soon) Sleep Sacks to help prevent SIDS in newborn babies in Des Moines area hospitals. Donations can be made TODAY(12/7) AND TOMORROW(12/8) during the RadioThon by calling 515-276-6669 or by visiting varietyiowa.com/compassion.