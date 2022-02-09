Tyler wants someone to take him home from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa

Tyler is a two-year old dog who is in search of a new family. Kenzie Miller of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa says he is a "cuddle bug" and is looking for a little affection. Tyler is a stout boy and a little timid at first, but soon, will find himself in your lap wanting to be loved. You can find Tyler at ARL Main.

Also, Yappy Hour is happening This Sunday at Peace Tree Brewing from 4:00pm - 6:00pm. ARL-Iowa.org/YappyHour for details. A FREE Volunteer Information Session is being offered Tuesday from 5:30-7pm at ARL Main. ARL-Iowa.org/Volunteer for more information and to sign up. Iowa Dog Jog is

Sunday September 18th from 9a-Noon. ARL-Iowa.org/IDJ for more information.