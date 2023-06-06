Types of Child Custody with Kim Baer | Paid Content

Learn about the two types of custody | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are joined by Kim Baer in Studio. She’s here to talk about the two types of child custody in Iowa, legal and physical custody.

Legal custody refers to who will be able to make decisions regarding the child’s legal status, medical care, education, extracurricular activities, and religious instruction. In most cases it will be joint legal custody which mean both parents have the right to make legal decisions jointly about schooling, medical care, etc. The Court has the right to give only one parent sole legal custody. It is rare but it does happen. Usually, it happens when both parents cannot work together to make decisions.

Physical custody, also known as physical care, is determined by which parent the children will live with. There are three types of physical custody. You can have a situation where the parents have 50/50 overnights, but they agreed that one parent would be “primary”. For Primary Care, the parent who does not have primary care pays child support. The Parent who has the children most of the time then pays for all the expenses (other than medical care).

Primary Physical Care typically means that one parent has the children more than 50% of the nights.

Joint Shared Physical Care Typically means 50/50 overnights or equal overnights. Typically requires the parents to be able to work together and communicate well. Sometimes it might mean that one parent has one more overnight every two weeks but typically its 50/50. they both share the children’s expenses equally. If one parent makes more money, they still may be required to pay some amount of child support, but it will be reduced.