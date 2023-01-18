Understanding Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy | Paid Content

Paid Content | Dr. Vince Hassel has an introduction to Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy and helps us understand how it works. Des Moines Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Center is located in Clive and offers treatment for a variety of ailments that increase the ability of oxygen to get to the cells that need it the most so the body can begin to repair itself. Dr. Hassel uses diagrams to thoroughly explain how the process, which has been around for centuries, allows more oxygen to get to more places in the body. One of his chambers is large enough for a lounge chair, a parent & a child or even a wheelchair to have access. Find out what types of things are treated using HBOT and how you can start utilizing the benefits. Get more information at www.DesMoinesHBOT.com or call 515-270-2111. Des Moines HBOT Center, 1349 NW 121st Street-Suite 100, Clive, Iowa.