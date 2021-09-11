Understanding what is happening to the body when neuropathy pain strikes and how to heal from the condition | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons explains what is happening to your body when peripheral neuropathy pain/numbness begins to surface. Dr. Fitzsimmons discusses the onset of the condition and several of the common causes including autoimmune diseases like lupus or rheumatoid arthritis. The great news is that this condition CAN be treated, if caught in time, WITHOUT pills, injections or surgery. Call Vero Neuropathy at 515-755-P A I N (7246) or text the word PAINLESS to 21000 to get information and a Neuropathy Special offer of $49 (regularly $249) to get to a personal consultation, exam, and report of findings with one of seven board certified doctors at Vero Neuropathy.