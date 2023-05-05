Upcoming ARL Events

Learn about what the ARL has in in store

We are joined by Tristan Haag in studio today to talk about what the ARL has going on in the coming weeks. She also brought along two kittens Daffodil and Jasper. Summer season in Iowa is kitten season because they see a high volume of kitten go into the ARL.

May 6 is the Kitten Shower Event. Help the ARL prepare for kitten season. Plat with some adorable kittens. Hear more about their foster programs that ensure the welfare of young kittens.

Sunday, May 14th is Pottery for Pets: Mother's Day Edition. Paint a vase of your choice with mom or your favorite fur-moms. Tickets are $35, Includes 1 hour pottery session and more at 5 Monkeys in Valley Junction.