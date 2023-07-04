Upcoming events with the ARL of Iowa

Learn all about the events the ARL are hosting in the coming weeks

We are joined by Tristan Haag in studio today to talk about what the ARL has going on in the coming weeks. Their Major fundraising event is happening soon. The Raise Your Paw Fundraiser is happening Saturday, April 22. Over 200 silent auction items, 50 live auction items. TheraPets will be in attendance! 100% of proceeds benefit the homeless pets at the ARL. To learn more visit: ARL-Iowa.org/RYP

Another event happening on May 3 is Yappy Hour. It’s a dog friendly event and a dog is not required to attend. There will be a Petcasso event with canvases and paints to create masterpieces with little buddies all around. RSVP online.