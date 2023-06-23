Upcoming Events with the ARL

Find all the things happening with the ARL

Example video title will go here for this video

We are joined by Tristan Haag and Moon. Moon is an American Pitbull Terrier and is 6 years old. She is currently available now. They have over 80 dogs up for adoption. Before dogs are up for adoption, dogs have received neuters and microchips.

The ARL is hosting a Hot Fur Summer Adoption event. Take 50% off adoption fees for dogs and puppies. Adopt a dog or puppy for half off the regular adoption price. We have 80+ dogs and puppies available right now, some come meet your new family member!

Dog Days Out Summer is camp is starting up. Give a dog a break from the shelter this summer for a couple days, a week, or whatever time you have! Submit a foster application to get started.