Update on 43 animals rescued from Marion County now at ARL

UPDATE: Cat McAuliffe - TheraPets Coordinator - Animal Rescue League of Iowa has an update on how the 43 rescued animals from Marion County are doing after having treatment this past week at the ARL. Cat is with the THREE POT-BELLIED PIGS that were rescued and will soon be up for adoption. She also discusses whether or not YOUR pet would be a good candidate to become a TheraPet! Plus, Yappy Hour happening THIS WEDNESDAY! Details at www.arl-iowa.org