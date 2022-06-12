Upper Iowa University LOWERS tuition/fees by over $14K per year! | Paid Content

Paid Content | Andrew Wenthe, Vice President of External Affairs at Upper Iowa University, stops by the studios to talk about the HUGE tuition and fee reduction that they are now offering at their Fayette campus...a reduction of over $14,000 dollars! Andrew also talks about the many scholarships and programs they offer to every student to make this private institution one of the most affordable higher education schools in the country! We also learn about the second consecutive year of a tuition FREEZE at their other locations! Learn more at www.uiu.edu