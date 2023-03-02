Valentine's Day Litter Box event and Leah looking for a new home at ARL of Iowa

KC Routos, NEW Director of Development at ARL, stops by with one year Leah who is looking for a forever home. Leah is a curious quick learner who would be ideal for an active family. She is available for adoption at ARL-Main. We also learn about the ARL of Iowa Valentine's Day Litter Box event that gives you the opportunity to put the name of someone in the bottom of a litter box and then let adoptable cats do what cats do in the litter box! The Raise Your Paw Basket Party is also coming up as we prepare for the biggest fundraiser of the year in April. And, the Annual ARL Spay-gehtti & No Balls Dinner to honor National Spay & Neuter Month, is happening twice at the end of the month with food provided by Opa! Italian and Greek. Also, Limited edition T-shirt is also available..."It's HIP TO SNIP!" Get more information by visiting www.arl-iowa.org