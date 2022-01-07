Valley View Medical Clinic can help bring fireworks back to love life | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Valley View Medical Clinic treatments for ED have one side effect...they help create fireworks in your love life! Miles Broadhead explains how in as little as 2-4 sessions, men will see a restoration with results that do not rely on a pill, injection or surgery. Many do not realize that some of the most common "treatments" for ED are simply a mask for the underlying cause of the issue. Valley View Medical Clinic uses gentle pressure waves to help the blood vessels repair themselves to CORRECT the issue. Right now, call 515-300-5555 to make an appointment to receive a FREE exam, counsultation and blood flow ultra sound...Plus, a FREE GIFT that produces instant results in the bedroom as an added bonus! Valley View Medical Clinic is located just off the bypass on East University in Pleasant Hill and is open 6 days a week.