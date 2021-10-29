Valley View Medical Clinic in Pleasant Hill Health Plaza | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Valley View Medical Clinic is offering an incredible medical breakthrough for men suffering from ED that involves acoustic wave therapy. Valley View Medical Clinic is located in the Pleasant Hill Health Plaza at 5900 East University Suite 301 in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. The office is open six days a week for your convenience and right now, there is a special FREE offer worth hundreds where men can receive an assessment, exam, blood flow ultra-sound and a gift (that produces immediate results)...call 515-300-5555 to claim this amazing offer. www.valletviewmedicalclinic.com