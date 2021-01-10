Valley View Medical Clinic Special Offer for Men | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Valley View Medical Clinic located at 5900 East University Ave Suite 301 Pleasant Hill, Iowa offers ED treatment options for men that involve the use of acoustic therapy. Andrew Rinehart, Medical Technician, explains how this revolutionary treatment can help repair areas where blood flow has become reduced with the use of True Pulse Protocol with no pain and no side effects! Give them a call at 515-300-5555 and you will qualify for the assessment, exam and blood flow ultra-sound...PLUS, a FREE GIFT, worth hundreds, that can produce immediate results! For more information go to www.valleyviewmedicalclinic.com