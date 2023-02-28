Variety President Spotlight | Paid Content

The Variety Board President is here to talk about the impact of this charity | Paid Content

Paid Content | Kim Butler Hegedus, Variety Board President joins us to talk about her involvement with Variety - the Children's Charity. She's been with the Variety for around 30 years and started as a VIP. Hegedus joined Variety because she resonated with their message and mission of improving the lives of children who are underprivileged, at-risk, critically ill, and living with special needs throughout the state

It's all about putting smiles on the faces of the children who they were able to help. Variety also does a compassion fund which is a pool of money that is available for healthcare professionals to be able to help with financial needs.