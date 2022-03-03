Variety The Children's Charity one of "FORE" Charity Partners of Principle Charity Classic

Doug Habgood, Tournament Director of the Principal Charity Classic, says this senior PGA Tournament will be held in full at Wakonda Club in Des Moines, June 1-5, 2022! Volunteers and ticket sales have been very strong with the proceeds from the tournament benefiting Iowa children’s charities "Fore The Kids" program which includes Variety-the Children's Charity! Learn how much the event generated last year, even with the restrictions, and how much has been donated over the past 14 years as the Principal Charity Classic. Doug reminds us that any of the ticket purchases goes to charity and you can see the organizations that they serve on their website...This event is about the community, the sponsors and the volunteers who graciously donate their time and money...this is a true community celebration! Learn more at www.principalcharityclassic.com www.varietyiowa.com