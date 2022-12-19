Vero Neuropathy and Their Patients Pain Free Success Stories | Paid Content

Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons shares his patients success stories and possible treatment plan options | Paid Content

Example video title will go here for this video

Paid Content | Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons shares some of their patient’s stories who are now pain free and will be able to enjoy a happier holiday this year.

Dennis had suffered for over 30 years, taking pain medication and in only one week he started seeing a dramatic improvement.

For years George had been living with constant throbbing in his feet, cramps, and couldn’t be on his feet for an extended period of time. After 3 months of treatment, he could feel the difference and had no pain or cramps.

Vickie had suffered with neuropathy and diabetes for 10 years. She was depressed and had lost hope of finding relief. After treatment, she could start to feel her toes again.

Kay was waking up 3-4 times a night with neuropathy pain. She came to us and now is enjoying a pain free life.

Learn about Vero Neuropathy's treatment plans for when you're unable to go into the office. Once the initial exam and evaluation is completed, they create a customized treatment plan. They will supply each patient with the necessary equipment and the staff will work with the patient on a weekly basis to ensure optimal results.