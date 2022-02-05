Vero Neuropathy can eliminate cause of pain and eliminate need for pain medication | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Vero Neuropathy can treat the CAUSE of your pain and eliminate the need for harmful pain medications. Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons explains the FDA-Approved methods for addressing the source of the pain and amazing results without the use of drugs, surgery or injections. Hear from a patient who has had outstanding results and learn how you can be treated by one of the eight doctors certified to help eliminate your pain. Right now, take advantage of a personal consultation with a physician, complete examination and report of findings at the special price of only $49 (regularly $249) by calling 515 335-V E R O. There is NO REASON TO LIVE WITH PAIN!