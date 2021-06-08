Vero Neuropathy can help you live PAIN-FREE without drugs or injections!

PAID CONTENT | Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons explains ways that Vero Neuropathy uses revolutionary treatments for neuropathy without the use of pills or injections. Learn about how people travel HOURS just to have Vero treat their conditions and learn how you can take advantage of a NEUROPATHY SPECIAL to get a complete evaluation for only $49 (Regularly $249). The evaluation includes a personal consultation with a physician, complete exam, report of findings. CALL 515-755-PAIN or Text PAINLESS to 21000