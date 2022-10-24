x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Iowa Live

Vero Neuropathy has 9 doctors ready to address your pain without drugs | Paid Content

Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons, Vero Neuropathy, explains how their staff of 9 doctors are ready to address the SOURCE of your pain without the use of drugs | Paid Content

More Videos

Paid Content | Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons, DC-Board Certified in Neuropathy, has 9 available doctors available to address the root cause of your pain at Vero Neuropathy.  Stop out and see the brand new facility (630 South 50th Street-WDSM) and learn how their methods of treatment are drug and surgery free. Right now, you can take advantage of a Neuropathy Special that will give you a complete exam, diagnosis and individualized treatment plan of action for only $49 (regularly $249).  Call 515-335-VERO to make an appointment.  
Dr. Fitzsimmons is also an animal lover and we learn about a kitty, Rocket, that is looking for a new home at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.  

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out