Vero Neuropathy has 9 doctors ready to address your pain without drugs | Paid Content

Paid Content | Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons, DC-Board Certified in Neuropathy, has 9 available doctors available to address the root cause of your pain at Vero Neuropathy. Stop out and see the brand new facility (630 South 50th Street-WDSM) and learn how their methods of treatment are drug and surgery free. Right now, you can take advantage of a Neuropathy Special that will give you a complete exam, diagnosis and individualized treatment plan of action for only $49 (regularly $249). Call 515-335-VERO to make an appointment.

Dr. Fitzsimmons is also an animal lover and we learn about a kitty, Rocket, that is looking for a new home at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.