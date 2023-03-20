Vero Neuropathy No to Drug Prescriptions | Paid Content

Paid Content | Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons joins us today to talk about the use of drugs and how they may not be the best option for long term nerve pain. The drugs prescribed for neuropathy most often are Gabapentin, Lyrica, or Cymbalta. These drugs were developed to treat other conditions such as, seizures, fibromyalgia, shingles, and even depression. While these drugs are not opioids, someone could become physically dependent on them if taken over a long period of time or not taken as prescribed.

Drugs do offer temporary relief for nerve pain as in neuropathy. And they may help someone continue to function day-to-day, but they aren’t the best treatment for long term use. Patients need to explore other treatments like the ones Vero Neuropathy has to offer. So, there may be no need to take pills for the pain. At Vero Neuropathy, they do a complete evaluation and analyze the nerves throughout the entire body to determine the underlying cause of their symptoms. For neuropathy, those symptoms are tingling in the feet, legs or hands, burning pain, muscle weakness, sensitivity, electric-like pain, numbness and even problems with coordination/poor balance. There are no cookie-cutter, one size fits all treatments. They have state-of-the art FDA-cleared treatments that use electric cell signaling which can reverse nerve damage.