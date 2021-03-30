Vero Neuropathy offers advanced non-surgical FDA approved treatments of chronic pain

PAID CONTENT | Vero Neuropathy offers unique treatments that can heal nerve pathways and basically restore the nerves of patients with chronic pain. Their treatments work at the cellular level and help relieve pain and improve a patient's range of motion and mobility WITHOUT drugs, injections or surgery. Get a COMPLETE EVALUATION and take advantage of a NEUROPATHY SPECIAL of only $49 (regularly $249) right now! Call 515 755-P A I N or text 21000 to PAINLESS to take advantage of this limited time offer!