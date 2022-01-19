Violet, the Lesser Hedgehog Tenrec at Blank Park Zoo, is NOT a hedgehog!

Jessica Schellhorn, from the Blank Park Zoo, is with Violet the Lesser Hedgehog Tenrec from Madagascar. Although "hedgehog" is in her name, Violet is NOT a hedgehog...learn about other animals the tenrec resembles and some of their eating habits! Registration is NOW OPEN for Spring and Summer Safari Camps for kids Pre-K, Kindergarten and grades 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5-7! These camps WILL FILL UP so you are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible at www.blankparkzoo.com/education/children--families/safari-camps/ and BIG DISCOUNTS are available if you are a Zoo Member!

Learn more about the year-round activities at www.blankparkzoo.com