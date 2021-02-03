Vision to Learn provides free eye exams and glasses to kids in low-income communities

Vision To Learn program here in Iowa helps kids receive eye examinations and glasses at no cost. Learn the amazing statistic of how much of a child's learning is visual in the early years and how this program helps kids achieve goals with the precious gift of sight.
Vision To Learn Iowa Program provides exams and glasses to low income kids that need them...another organization who partners w/ Variety-The Children's Charity