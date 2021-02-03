x
Vision to Learn provides free eye exams and glasses to kids in low-income communities

Vision To Learn program here in Iowa helps kids receive eye examinations and glasses at no cost.  Learn the amazing statistic of how much of a child's learning is visual in the early years and how this program helps kids achieve goals with the precious gift of sight.