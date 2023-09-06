Visit with the ARL

Learn about what the ARL has planned for this month

We are joined by Kathryn Vry and Curry. Curry is a male Staffordshire Bull Terrier. He’s two years old and super cute. He is an active boy who would be the happiest with someone who can provide him lots of enrichment and playtime. Bonds through play and other mental and physical activities. He knows how to sit, stay, and shake paws. He however gets socially awkward with other dogs.

The ARL is going to be at Pride Fest. Their booth is in the Pet Zone (locust & 4th). There will be K9 Kooldown (water bowls/shade) and K9 Cafe (coffee for humans/pup cups for pets), plus Animal House retail tent. There will be adoptable pets in Saturday's Pride Pet Parade!

Bring your pooch to the park and have a dog-gone good time for Dog Days of Summer at Principal Park!

The Iowa Cubs will be playing the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday, June 13 and your dog can enjoy the baseball game with other dogs and dog lovers from seats in our pet-friendly reserved section. Proceeds support homeless pets, so register now!

Another TheraPets Program is coming up. It’s a fun and rewarding way to volunteer with your pet. Visit care facilities, libraries, hospitals and more! Attend Training Workshop for more info; next session June 17 at 9am. Free to attend, registration is required, however.